‘Big Brother’ Libo ‘never fakes anything’

Family opens up about reality show’s Kariega-born contestant

By Zamandulo Malonde -

He may have commanded the attention — and softened the hearts — of many viewers at first sight, but to his family and friends Big Brother Mzansi contestant Libo Njomba is more than just eye candy.



To them, he is a peacemaker, a typical older brother, a respectful son and a class clown...