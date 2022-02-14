Smart flow restrictors back in pipeline

Devices that cut supply to high water users’ homes to be rolled out in March

Premium By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

After being piled up in a municipal depot yard for eight months, Nelson Mandela Bay is finally ready to start installing smart water-flow restrictors that cut off supply to the homes of high water users.



After bowing to pressure from the public last year, the rollout of the devices — at a cost of R39m — was put on hold to allow for more public participation...