Smart flow restrictors back in pipeline
Devices that cut supply to high water users’ homes to be rolled out in March
After being piled up in a municipal depot yard for eight months, Nelson Mandela Bay is finally ready to start installing smart water-flow restrictors that cut off supply to the homes of high water users.
After bowing to pressure from the public last year, the rollout of the devices — at a cost of R39m — was put on hold to allow for more public participation...
