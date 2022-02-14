‘Serious security breach’ at basic education offices
There has been a “serious security breach” at the basic education department’s offices as parents protested about pupil placements at schools.
Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said staff members were injured and some of the Tshwane building’s windows were broken.
He said the building had been “invaded” and was “ under attack”.
@DBE_SA building invaded. Currently under attack. Staff members injured. Property is damaged. Chaotic scenes at the moment. pic.twitter.com/ddRegnld90— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) February 14, 2022
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.