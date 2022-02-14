News

‘Serious security breach’ at basic education offices

Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
14 February 2022
There was 'chaos' at the basic education department's offices in Pretoria on Monday during protests about pupil placements.
There was 'chaos' at the basic education department's offices in Pretoria on Monday during protests about pupil placements.
Image: Supplied

There has been a “serious security breach” at the basic education department’s offices as parents protested about pupil placements at schools.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said staff members were injured and some of the Tshwane building’s windows were broken.

He said the building had been “invaded” and was “ under attack”.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Spring vibes: Tempting tapas tricks

Most Read