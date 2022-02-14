News

NMU campus entrances blocked by protesting students

By Herald Reporter - 14 February 2022
The entrances to Nelson Mandela University's North and South campuses have been blocked, and a similar situation is being experienced at their George Campus, the university said in a statement on Monday. 

"We continue to monitor the situation on the ground. Staff and students are urged to liaise with their line managers and lecturers, respectively, on how best to proceed with the day's operations and academic activities.”

Further updates will be shared via the official university communication platforms as more information is received.

