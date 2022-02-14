NMU campus entrances blocked by protesting students
The entrances to Nelson Mandela University's North and South campuses have been blocked, and a similar situation is being experienced at their George Campus, the university said in a statement on Monday.
JUST IN | Entrances to #NMU's North and South Campuses have been blocked. The university is monitoring the situation on the ground.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) February 14, 2022
📹: @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/JBKU6jH4sb
"We continue to monitor the situation on the ground. Staff and students are urged to liaise with their line managers and lecturers, respectively, on how best to proceed with the day's operations and academic activities.”
Further updates will be shared via the official university communication platforms as more information is received.
HeraldLIVE
