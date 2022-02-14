New uproar over Nelson Mandela Bay manganese pollution
Manganese ore dust is landing on roofs and washing into rainwater tanks.
That is the accusation from one long-time South End resident, but it is also backed up by a wave of furious comments on a WhatsApp group, and the money it is costing residents to have to regularly wash their roofs and patios...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.