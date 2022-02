Kwazakhele ward councillor shot dead in hail of bullets

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Kwazakhele ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was shot and killed in a hail of bullets while driving in Tshawuka Street on Sunday night.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a female passenger was shot in the leg and two other people who were in the vehicle were unharmed...