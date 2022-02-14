JUST IN | A Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor was shot dead in Kwazakhele on Sunday night.
ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe confirmed that Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was killed.
Details about the shooting are unclear at this stage, but it is understood that Booi was in a vehicle with passengers when they were attacked by gunmen.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
