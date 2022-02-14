News

JUST IN | A Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor was shot dead in Kwazakhele on Sunday night.

14 February 2022
Ward 20 councillor Mzwandile Booi was shot dead on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe confirmed that Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi was killed.

Details about the shooting are unclear at this stage, but it is understood that Booi was in a vehicle with passengers when they were attacked by gunmen.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

