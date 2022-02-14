Injured employee slaps automotive production company with civil suit

Worker claims he was made to operate machinery without proper training and left unsupervised

Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Kariega man has taken his former employer to court, demanding more than R1m in damages after he was injured while working on a piece of machinery he says he was not qualified to operate.



Lonwabo Hobongwana, 40, of KwaNobuhle, will have his civil matter heard in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where he and automotive production company Benteler South Africa (Pty) Ltd, are expected to square off...