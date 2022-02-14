News

Five die in weekend accidents

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
14 February 2022

Two fatal crashes tragically claimed the lives of five Gqeberha residents in separate accidents at the weekend.

Among those who died were best friends Ryan Cobb, 38, Riyaad Bedford, 50, and Bradley Fick, 49...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Spring vibes: Tempting tapas tricks

Most Read