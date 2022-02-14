Extra classes go a long way for Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants
Overcoming the death of a beloved grandmother as well as the general havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the school year may have been a bridge too far for some.
But Engen Maths and Science School pupil Anganathi Oyamangaye Cushe pushed the adversities aside to bag four distinctions in matric, including 87% for maths and 90% for science...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.