Education MEC told to intervene in Greenville school crisis

Gade instructed to take urgent action after criminal complaint laid against minister

Senior Reporter



Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has instructed education MEC Fundile Gade to intervene in the crisis at Greenville Primary school in Gqeberha.



This, after community activist Christian Martin reportedĀ a criminal complaint against her...