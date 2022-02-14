News

Defence lawyer’s no-show delays murder suspect’s bail hearing

Devon Koen
Court reporter
14 February 2022

The bail application of a Zwide man facing a slew of charges arising from a botched cash-in-transit heist was derailed on Monday when his defence lawyer failed to show up on time.

Monde Sonaze, 37, has not yet pleaded to 10 charges including murder, two of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Spring vibes: Tempting tapas tricks

Most Read