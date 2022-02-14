Defence lawyer’s no-show delays murder suspect’s bail hearing

The bail application of a Zwide man facing a slew of charges arising from a botched cash-in-transit heist was derailed on Monday when his defence lawyer failed to show up on time.



Monde Sonaze, 37, has not yet pleaded to 10 charges including murder, two of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...