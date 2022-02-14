Coega appointed to assess parliament fire damage

Experts from Bay development corporation to undertake analysis of damage and rehabilitation prospects

The Coega Development Corporation in Nelson Mandela Bay has been appointed to assess the fire damage caused to parliamentary buildings in January, the department of public works and infrastructure announced on Sunday.



In a statement, public works minister Patricia de Lille said a professional team of structural, civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers had concluded a high-level preliminary visual assessment of the damages, including the safety aspect of the site. ..