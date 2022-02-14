Carl Niehaus granted postponement for legal team to view footage of alleged crime
The trial against suspended Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was postponed on Monday when his legal team requested time to view footage of his alleged crime.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt magistrate’s court.
“His appearance is in connection with contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to an incident that took place in July 2021.
“The matter had been set down for trial. However, today in court legal representation for Niehaus asked for a postponement. Their request was to obtain further video footage,” she said.
Senior state advocate Yuri Gangai advised the court the state was ready to proceed with the trial.
The two-day trial will start on Thursday.
At the Estcourt Magistrate Court now. pic.twitter.com/DhHNblGC2I— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 14, 2022
Niehaus was arrested for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations when he and a group of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where former president Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.
He was expected to pay a R3,000 fine by August 6 or appear in court.
Niehaus posted on social media that he intended to fight the case.
“I will show you I am not a coward by taking the NPA head-on in court in Estcourt for wrongful arrest, and that the Covid-19 protocols are being abused to undermine the constitution and to repress freedom of speech. I will be in court fighting.”
