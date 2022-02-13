Two killed after vehicle overturns in Gqeberha

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people died in an accident on Old Cape Road near St Albans Correctional Facility in Gqeberha in the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a resident in the area heard a loud noise at about 4.30am.

“Upon following up, a white Mitshubishi Lancer was found in the bushes.

“No other vehicle was involved,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Police suspected the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to overturn.

The driver and his passenger died on the scene.

The identities of the dead had not be established, Janse van Rensburg said.

