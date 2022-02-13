‘Treat HIV and STIs under one roof to limit new infections’ — new study

Public health specialists and HIV experts say it is time to treat HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) under one roof and not in silos, following findings that almost one-sixth of HIV infections among STI patients are new infections.

According to a study by Wits University and the University of Cape Town, recent HIV infection was independently associated with acute genital ulceration or ulcers among the HIV-positive people compared to HIV-negative individuals.

Those who had been infected with HIV over the long-term did not have these symptoms.

Researchers analysed antiretroviral therapy use, HIV positivity, viral suppression and recency of HIV infection among patients with STIs at two clinics in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

They found that even though many of the 450 patients who took part were HIV-negative, they were at high risk of acquiring HIV infection due to symptoms such as genital tract inflammation, ulcers and untreated STIs.

Genital inflammation and STIs not only lead to local recruitment of CD4 cells, which are target cells for HIV, disruption associated with ulcerative genital infection facilitates HIV entry, leading to increased susceptibility.

Public health experts argue that even though SA has halved its infections in the last decade, the decrease is not sufficient to meet global HIV prevention targets.

Therefore, better integration of HIV and STI prevention and treatment services is needed to accelerate progress towards the goal of zero new HIV infections.