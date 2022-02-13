Increase in pushbacks delaying reports, says auditor-general

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke described her first year in office as a baptism of fire when she addressed the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Saturday.

She has been at the helm of the auditing institution for a year and two months and said Covid-19 had increased her office’s workload.

“Although I am not new to the organisation, my first year in office has been nothing short of eventful, to say the least — a baptism of fire in the most important ways,” Maluleke said.

“In my first year, we tabled five reports instead of the traditional two, all thanks to the hardworking men and women who make up (my team). Three of these were Covid-19 special reports that have kept us busy. In short, this has been an extraordinary and particularly taxing year.”