Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor shot at his home
Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, and ANC member, Mazwi Mini was shot at in his KwaNobuhle home at about 10:55pm on Saturday.
Mini was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds.
ANC chief whip of council Wandisile Jikeka said Mini was watching TV in his home when shots were fired at him from outside.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
