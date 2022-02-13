Black Sash wants government to increase R350 Covid-19 grant to R624
Black Sash has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to extend the R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD). But the human rights organisation now wants the government to increase it to R624.
During his state of the nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the grant had provided support to more than 10-million people who were “most vulnerable to the impact” of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said some of the recipients had used it to start businesses.
“Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant, we will extend the R350 SRD grant for one further year, to the end of March 2023,” said Ramaphosa.
“During this time, we will engage in broad consultations and detailed technical work to identify the best options to replace this grant.
“Any future support must pass the test of affordability and must not come at the expense of basic services or at the risk of unsustainable spending. It remains our ambition to establish a minimum level of support for those in greatest need.”
In a statement on Friday, Black Sash called on the government to introduce a basic income support programme for people aged between 18 and 59 who have no income.
The organisation said the programme should be implemented before the SRD grant is terminated.
“The SRD grant is not a handout or a burden, but a constitutional imperative which aids economic growth and is an investment in our collective future given its proven positive benefits,” said Black Sash.
“Research shows that income support leads to better nutritional and educational outcomes, social cohesion, job-seeking behaviour, and stimulates local economies.
“It encourages economic activity and helps to empower women who bear the burden of unpaid caregiving work and gender-based violence.
“Permanent basic income support for those aged 18 to 59 years with little to no income is inevitable given government’s constitutional and international human rights obligations.
“Despite the undignified and inadequate value of the SRD grant and its systemic flaws, it is a work in progress and provides the most immediate pathway to a permanent basic income support programme and ultimately a universal basic income.”
Black Sash said since the grant is dependent on the national state of disaster, which will be lifted soon, it must “now be empowered by the Social Assistance Act. Incorporating the grant into the social assistance legal framework will help to begin the process of phasing in permanent income support.”
The organisation also wants the grant’s “administrative and design flaws” fixed so beneficiaries can access the grant “in an efficient and dignified way”.
TimesLIVE
