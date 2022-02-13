Attempted murder probe for shooting of ex Bay councillor

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, and ANC member, Mazwi Mini was shot in his KwaNobuhle home on Saturday night.

Mini was rushed to hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds in his lower jaw.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a case of attempted murder was being investigated by the police.

“Last night at about 21:30, a 52-year-old male and his family were busy having dinner in their lounge at their home in Thoba Street, Kwanobuhle, Kariega, when two shots were fired from the street by unknown suspect(s) through the window.

“One of the shots hit the wall behind them and another hit and injured him in his lower jaw,” Beetge said.

He added that Mini received medical treatment on the scene by emergency medical paramedics.

He was later taken to hospital. Councillors who were at the hospital told The Herald that Mini allegedly received threats at a pre branch general neeting (BGM) in Ward 42 last Sunday.

ANC chief whip of council Wandisile Jikeka, who was at the scene shortly after Mini was shot on Saturday night, said: “We don’t know why this happened, but what we know is that there was a BGM held last week and people showed up there and [allegedly] told him that he must abandon his campaign for [Oscar Mabuyane to be re-elected as ANC provincial chair] or else they would deal with him. "It would appear that those people came back, ” Jikeka said.

He claimed the threats were made last Sunday by armed men.

The ANC's Bay regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they were shocked to learn about the shooting.

“The ANC has learnt with a great sense of shock and disbelief of the attempted murder of comrade Mazwi Mini.

"It has been reported that a shooting took place Saturday night, wherein he sustained minor injuries.“The ANC is calling for all the relevant law enforcement agencies to be seized with the investigation so that the culprits can be charged and prosecuted.""Violence and gangsterism has no place in our communities and it’s a scourge which must be confronted where it rears its ugly head,” Nqakula said.

Nqakula encouraged witnesses to provide any information they may have to the police.

“As the ANC we wish comrade Mini a speedy recovery and strength to him and his family. He must remain steadfast and not shaken,” Nqakula said.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is expected to elect its new leadership at the 9th elective conference in March.

The conference is set to be held in East London.

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has been given until the end of February to hold BGMs and nominate their preferred leadership.

Mabuyane is expected to go up against ANC provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela for the position of chair.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation can contact the Kwanobuhle Detectives at 082 441 8129 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

