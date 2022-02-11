Ultimate sunbathers basking in St Francis Bay warmth
Everyone likes a spot of sunshine — but none more so than the sunfish.
This massive blob of a fish, named in scientific terms Mola mola, gets its name from its habit of floating on its side on the surface of the sea, soaking up the sun...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.