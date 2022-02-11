Ramaphosa responds to Scopa over use of public money in ANC politics

Premium Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor



President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's responded to questions from parliament's public accounts committee (Scopa) regarding his alleged knowledge of the use of public money in ANC campaigns.



Ramaphosa on Friday confirmed that he signed off a letter this week responding to Scopa's questions stemming from a complaint by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks over allegations that Ramaphosa was aware of the abuse of public funds in the governing party's political campaigns, but did nothing to stop it...