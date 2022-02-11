Ramaphosa has no confidence in his own ministers, opposition parties say

The two biggest opposition parties in the country believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa has no confidence in his cabinet, after he announced yet another expert to head a team dealing with cutting red tape.

In his state of the nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that former Exxaro CEO Sipho Nkosi would lead the “red tape team”, to be located in his office, with the goal of creating an ease-of-doing-business environment.

This comes just a day after he announced former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele would head the newly established presidential climate finance task team.

Both the EFF's Julius Malema and the DA's John Steenhuisen believe this was a vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa's own cabinet — with Steenhuisen going as far as saying it shows that the president feels that he has a “dummy cabinet”.

“[He has] passed a motion of no confidence in the minister of small business, but also outsourcing issues of environment and raising the necessary capital is another motion of no confidence in the minister of the environment.

“But he has also passed a motion of no confidence in himself after promising so many millions of jobs. Now he says government cannot provide jobs; jobs must be provided by the private sector,” said Malema.