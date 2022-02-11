Nelson Mandela Bay’s ship comes in with Ngqura plan
Port set to become world-class facility with private sector investment
The plan to use private sector investment to transform the Port of Ngqura into a world-class facility is forging ahead, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a deal will be signed by October.
Ramaphosa, who was delivering his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, sees Ngqura as one of the keys to kick-starting the economy as it recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic...
