Kariega shops closed during food check blitz

Bay health inspectors seize stale goods and shut 13 stores

A crackdown on the sale of expired food started in Kariega on Thursday with stale goods confiscated, 13 shops shut down and an illegal water connection and tampered electricity meter discovered at one outlet.



The shops in the busy Market Street were closed by Nelson Mandela Bay Bay health inspectors due to non-compliance, while some owners had no valid permits...