Father faces murder charge on Valentine’s Day after gruesome find

Just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about government efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, school pupils led police to the body of a brutally murdered young mother.

The 20-year-old woman’s bloodied body was discovered on Thursday next to a school in Calcutta in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

A 25-year-old man, the father of her two-year-old daughter, has been arrested.

Police were alerted by the pupils after they made the gruesome discovery.

“The members then went to a place next to Chayaza Secondary School where they discovered the body. The clothes she was wearing were covered in blood. Medical personnel arrived at the scene where she was certified dead,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.