Bethelsdorp’s man of prayer and music loses cancer battle
Guitar in hand singing choruses, praying fervently and being immaculately dressed in his St John Ambulance Brigade uniform is how brigade officer and Congregational Church elder Cecil Goldman will be remembered.
Goldman, 70, of Bethelsdorp, died in East London on Sunday after losing his battle with cancer...
