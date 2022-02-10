‘You are not a house Negro’: Manyi throws his weight behind Dali Mpofu amid JSC removal calls

The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi has thrown his weight behind advocate Dali Mpofu amid calls for his removal from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Over the past week, Mpofu’s professionalism as part of the JSC panel has been called into question, with several groups calling for his replacement.

This comes after reports and analyses based on questions Mpofu asked candidates nominated for the chief justice position last week. Particular reference was made to a question he asked Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo about rumours of sexual harassment against him.

Taking to Twitter, Manyi said the calls to remove Mpofu were “confirmation” that he is not a “house Negro”.

The term was used in the slavery era to describe a black person who rejected their cultural identity to please a white person.

“If some white people, especially the less educated than you, pour scorn and insults at you, you must rejoice. It’s a confirmation that you are not a house Negro. They typically have a problem with black people that don’t seek their validation,” said Manyi.