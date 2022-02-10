Witness collapses while testifying against murder accused

Case postponed after man suffers suspected epileptic fit and has to be carried from courtroom

Devon Koen

Court reporter



The trial of two men, accused of hijacking the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, strangling him and then shoving his body into the boot of the car, came to a dramatic halt on Thursday when the state witness collapsed in the witness box and hit his head on the podium.



Moments into his testimony, Mark Jantjies, 28, complained that he was feeling dizzy...