‘We’re losing our fight against GBV by the second’: SA shocked over Tembisa Hospital shooting

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
10 February 2022
Tembisa Hospital staff and patients were shocked by the fatal parking lot shooting. File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

A deadly shooting incident at Tembisa Hospital has been met with shock and despair by social media users, who have repeated calls for action against gender-based violence. 

The hospital was temporarily closed to the public on Wednesday after a nurse was shot in the parking lot allegedly by her partner.

“Just after 8am this morning, a 30-year-old police officer entered the hospital driving a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked in the accident and emergency department parking lot.

“The man called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer allegedly opened fire on the nursing assistant and then turned the gun on himself. Unfortunately, the nurse died on the scene while the police officer is in a critical condition,” said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

The hospital has since been reopened to the public.

Provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said security at the hospital was being reviewed and tightened to ensure the safety of patients and staff at the hospital. 

Angry South Africans flooded social media with calls for justice.

