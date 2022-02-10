News

WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address

By TIMESLIVE - 10 February 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2022 state of the nation address (Sona) from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022
Why is Nelson Mandela Bay’s water so brown?

Most Read