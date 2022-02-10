WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022
Police minister addresses police officers, says event will not be disrupted
Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address (Sona) as law enforcement maintained a strong presence in the Cape Town city centre on Thursday.
Cele addressed dozens of police officers at the Castle of Good Hope
“There have been things that make South Africans not sure whether the country is stable, whether it is under any attack. We want to ensure South Africans SA is safe, SA is stable. There are things that will happen and will be taken care of. There is no panic,” he told police officers.
Massive police presence here at #SONA2022 - Police minister Bheki Cele will be addressing hundreds of police officers at the Castle of Good Hope. Follow for more updates. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/E5CHF8FWcu— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) February 10, 2022
Roads around the Cape Town City Hall and parliament have been closed off and those attending the event have to go through security checks.
Security has been a major concern in the lead-up to this Sona after the fire in the parliamentary precinct on January 2 and subsequent fires around the city.
Also early last month, a man was arrested after a mysterious hammer attack on the Constitutional Court building in Johannesburg.
The man accused of setting parliament alight is expected back in court on Friday.
Police minister Bheki Cele has arrived as police and law enforcement officers greet him. #SONA2022 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/DyN6gv28H6— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) February 10, 2022
The Cape Town Grand Parade has been completely transformed to accommodate the 2022 State of the Nation Address which is set to commence at 7pm today. @TimesLIVE #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/EsgmBAYdZa— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) February 10, 2022
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.