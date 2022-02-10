Vulnerable at risk as subsidy payouts stall
Many Bay NPOs can’t pay social workers’ salaries because they have not received their quarterly payouts from social development department
The long wait for government subsidies to be paid out has put many non-profit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay in a difficult financial position, placed vulnerable members of society at risk and could lead to social workers losing their jobs.
By Wednesday, many NPOs were still waiting for the quarterly payments due by the Eastern Cape department of social development, while others reported having received their subsidies earlier this week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.