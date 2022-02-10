Vulnerable at risk as subsidy payouts stall

Many Bay NPOs can’t pay social workers’ salaries because they have not received their quarterly payouts from social development department

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



The long wait for government subsidies to be paid out has put many non-profit organisations in Nelson Mandela Bay in a difficult financial position, placed vulnerable members of society at risk and could lead to social workers losing their jobs.



By Wednesday, many NPOs were still waiting for the quarterly payments due by the Eastern Cape department of social development, while others reported having received their subsidies earlier this week...