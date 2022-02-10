Vodacom to fight latest Please Call Me court ruling

SA’s largest mobile operator says it will fight the latest judgment in the long drawn-out case over the invention of Vodacom’s Please Call Me service.

The high court in Pretoria gave Vodacom one month to make “a fresh determination” on compensation to Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate.

Makate has battled Vodacom in court for two decades for compensation for his idea that gave rise to the Please Call Me service that allows a cellphone user without airtime to send an SMS to request a return call from another subscriber.

The ruling, delivered electronically on Monday, comes after Makate took Vodacom back to court after he rejected the cellphone giant’s compensation offer of R47m which was made in 2019.

Vodacom appears unhappy with the court’s decision for it to relook at compensation for Makate, promising to fight this week’s decision.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Vodacom confirms that it will appeal the high court judgment and order on the Please Call Me matter, delivered by Justice Wendy Hughes on February 7 2022.”