‘Uninvited guests’ help revamp sports club

Vagrants who took over Union Olympic buildings are earning their keep by painting, tidying up grounds

Riaan Marais

Vagrants making a home of outbuildings at the Union Olympic Sports Club in recent months have been put to work to help revamp the facility as club sports are slowly making a comeback, and the building will soon be used as a venue for private functions.



The refurbishments at the sports club come a few weeks after municipal officials and metro police members conducted cleanup operations in the adjacent St George’s Park, removing vagrants and their makeshift shelters in the historic park, and confiscating drugs and weapons from the criminal elements. ..