Three arrested after theft in Peddie of goats worth R48,000

Three men are expected to appear in the Port Alfred magistrate’s court on Thursday after police arrested them on Tuesday morning while they were transporting 13 goats, allegedly stolen from a farm in Peddie.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that at about 2.30am Port Alfred K9 members had been patrolling the R72 and spotted a suspicious white Ford bakkie.

Nkohli said the movement of animals at the back of the bakkie had attracted the attention of the police.

“The police pulled the bakkie off the road at the corner of Miles and Southwell streets. There were three occupants in the bakkie and 13 goats at the back.

“The police searched the vehicle and seized a shotgun and ammunition.

“The occupants could not give a satisfactory account about the goats.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the goats, worth about R48 000, had been stolen from a farm in Peddie,” Nkohli said.

The goats and the bakkie were seized and Nkohli said an application for the vehicle to be forfeited to the state would be made.

The three suspects are charged with stock theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

HeraldLIVE