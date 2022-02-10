Sky’s the limit for new Plett art gallery
A new upmarket art gallery in Plettenberg Bay will feature the work of some of the town’s best artists.
Gallery@Sky, due to be launched on Friday next week, will be situated at Raw Africa Boutique Collection’s five-star Sky Villa Boutique Hotel...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.