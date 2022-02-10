‘Our message is hitting home’: City of Tshwane as ‘defaulting customers’ pay up or dispute unpaid debts

The lights are back on at Denel’s Lyttelton campus — where the electricity supply was cut off on Wednesday because of unpaid municipal accounts — after payment arrangements were negotiated with the City of Tshwane.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Denel spokesperson Pam Malinda.

Denel was one of the “defaulting customers” — including government offices, shopping malls and hotels — which teams of technicians “unplugged” on Wednesday in a drive to recover debts owed for municipal services.

The city carried out the disconnections in a blaze of publicity, naming several government departments and businesses who had unpaid bills.

Malinda said Denel had made arrangements with the city to pay its debt. “We had lights this morning.”