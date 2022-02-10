‘It’s going to cost me a lot’: Finance minister steadies himself for Ramaphosa’s Sona pledges

There is no money.

This was finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s response when asked whether he had the budget to implement what President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce during his state of the nation address tonight.

“I can tell you it’s going to cost me a lot,” said Godongwana, chuckling.

He told the media he suspected that whatever Ramaphosa would announce would dent his budget.

“There is no money, but the president is the head of state and his duty is to outline the direction we will be taking this year. Therefore, we will have to find resources in line with that direction," he said.

The minister would not be drawn to comment about what Ramaphosa would say in the address.