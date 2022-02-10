Identities sought of two pedestrians killed in Deal Party

Police are trying to identify two men who died in separate incidents after being hit by cars on the N2 near Deal Party in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident occurred on December 4 when the driver of a silver Volvo hit a pedestrian at about 8.10pm as he was leaving Deal Party in the direction of Summerstrand.

According to police reports, the driver did not see the man but heard a noise and immediately stopped.

“The deceased sustained severe head injuries and died on the scene,” Naidu said.

“He was between the ages of 30 and 35 and was wearing a blue overall jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.”

In the second incident, on January 22, a vehicle was leaving Deal Party at about 8am, heading towards John Tallant Road, when it hit a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian allegedly ran across the road, was hit by the vehicle and died on the scene,” Naidu said.

“He was also estimated to be between the ages of 30 and 35 and was wearing a brown T-shirt, black jersey and cargo pants.”

Anyone with possible information about the men, can contact Detective Sergeant Velile Salman on 068-203-5456, or the nearest police station.

