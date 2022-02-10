Helen Zille: ‘If you want a cult look at Julius Malema’

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has again taken shots at the EFF and its leader Julius Malema, describing the party as a “cult” and Malema as its cult leader.

In an interview with JJ Tabane this week, Zille heavily criticised Malema’s leadership.

Speaking about the alleged "crises" within her party, Zille drew comparisons with the EFF and claimed the difference between the DA and the EFF is that the latter is run by a dictator.

“If you want a cult look at Julius Malema,” said Zille. “Julius Malema was upset by how the EFF did in Limpopo and he fired the whole Limpopo [provincial leadership]. What the EFF has got is a dictatorship problem and that is what a cult is.”

Malema disbanded the EFF Limpopo provincial leadership in January after a decline in votes for the party in the province.

Zille said Malema’s word in the EFF is final and its caucus can’t differ from it.

“If John Steenhuisen had to say to a DA caucus you will now vote for the EFF, it would turn and say ‘are you mad?.’ But Julius Malema can go to an entire EFF caucus and say ‘you’re now going to vote for a DA mayor’ and they do. He runs an autocracy and we run a democracy.”