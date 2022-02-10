News

Gourmet burger wins R100,000 bursary for aspirant Gqeberha chef

By Simtembile Mgidi - 10 February 2022

A slice of talent, sprinkled with a touch of ingenuity and dollop of determination — with these three ingredients an aspirant chef managed to set his dream in motion after bagging a R100,000 bursary from the International Hotel School in a cook-off at the weekend.

Forest Hill resident and Pearson High alumnus Lusanda Mafanya claimed top honours at the cook-off against nine other hopefuls after producing a winning gourmet burger from scratch...

