Ex-mining boss to head ‘red tape team’ to boost small business

President Cyril Ramaphosa has put together a task team, led by former mining boss Sipho Nkosi, that will look at cutting the red tape that is making it difficult for small business to operate in SA.

The team, which will be based in the presidency, will among other things look into immediate ways the government can ensure suppliers are paid within 30 days.

This has been identified as one of the things killing small businesses in the country, especially those doing business with the state.

“We are working to improve the business environment for companies of all sizes through a dedicated capacity in the presidency to reduce red tape,” Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address on Thursday night.

“If we are to make progress in cutting unnecessary bureaucratic delays for businesses, we need dedicated capacity with means to make changes. I have therefore appointed Sipho Nkosi to head a team in my office to cut red tape across our economy and government.”