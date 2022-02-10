Cape Town police disperse protesters ahead of Sona

Cape Town police dispersed a small group of protesters who had gathered at the corner of Darling and Corporation streets hoping to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa their grievances before the state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

The residents, some from the Cape Flats, had hoped to get a glimpse of Ramaphosa on the red carpet in front of the Cape Town city hall.

One of about 100 people, Ntombise Simelani, told TimesLIVE she wanted to plead with Ramaphosa for work.

“Tata, please help us with permanent employment. We are here because we were part of the Walking Bus project since 2016 on a voluntary basis. The new mayor wants to get rid of the project because there is no need for our services,” said Simelani.

She said she wanted her job back.

“We want the president to see how the mayor of Cape Town is treating us. We want permanent jobs because this is not a job you can stop.