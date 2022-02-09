Widow holds Livingstone responsible for husband’s death plunge

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A day after a Gqeberha man was admitted to Livingstone Hospital with apparent psychosis, he plunged to his death through a fifth-floor window.



And while eight years have since passed, his widow says she is still traumatised and continues to suffer from depression, chronic headaches, insomnia and a complicated bereavement reaction...