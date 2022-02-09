Widow holds Livingstone responsible for husband’s death plunge
A day after a Gqeberha man was admitted to Livingstone Hospital with apparent psychosis, he plunged to his death through a fifth-floor window.
And while eight years have since passed, his widow says she is still traumatised and continues to suffer from depression, chronic headaches, insomnia and a complicated bereavement reaction...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.