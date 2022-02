Thief makes off with bicycle and 72 years of memories

It was a gift he received from his parents on his 21st birthday, and for the past 72 years an elderly Gqeberha man has taken meticulous care of his bicycle.



But on Wednesday, 93-year-old Neville Vimpany’s beloved bike was stolen as he drew money from the ATM at Builders Warehouse in 17th Avenue, Walmer...