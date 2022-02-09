‘The ANC has become a menace to society’- EFF weighs in on July unrest report

The EFF has placed the blame on the ANC for the unrest and looting that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year, saying the party is a “menace to society”.

A 154-page report compiled by a panel of experts investigated the reasons behind the unrest. It was made public on Monday.

The blame, said the report, must be shared with the executives because it failed to show leadership when it was needed most.

The EFF said the report reached the correct conclusion.

“Overall, the report has given substance to observations the EFF had already drawn regarding the riots. The ANC has become a menace to South African society and a key source of the July riots,” said the party.