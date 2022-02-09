St George’s to host Bangladesh Test

By Amir Chetty -

A son of St George’s Park soil, Russell Domingo, will make his way back to where it all began after CSA confirmed the venues for the inbound tour of Bangladesh later in 2022.



The former Warriors and Proteas coach will lead The Tigers in his first series as an international coach on SA soil when they contest three ODIs in Johannesburg and Pretoria, before heading down to the coast for two Test matches in Durban and Gqeberha...