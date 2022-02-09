St George’s to host Bangladesh Test
A son of St George’s Park soil, Russell Domingo, will make his way back to where it all began after CSA confirmed the venues for the inbound tour of Bangladesh later in 2022.
The former Warriors and Proteas coach will lead The Tigers in his first series as an international coach on SA soil when they contest three ODIs in Johannesburg and Pretoria, before heading down to the coast for two Test matches in Durban and Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.