Pair accused of illegally selling railway lines back in court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Having allegedly pulled up more than 42km of railway line and sold it for R1.5m, a former Prasa senior manager and a Cape Town businessman appeared in the dock together, after their plan was steamrollered by Transnet security in 2013.



However, the fraud and theft trial of former Prasa acting chief executive Mthuthuzeli Swartz and Western Cape businessman Syed Nadhir Mohiudeen was postponed in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday after the pair brought separate applications before the magistrate...