One arrested after luxury Blue Train set alight while in for repairs

The embattled Blue Train is suffering again, this time after a fire broke out in a coach while the train was in for repairs on Tuesday morning.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the entity was investigating. The famous locomotive was at the Transnet engineering facility in Koedoespoort, Pretoria, when it caught alight.

Shezi said three people were seen fleeing the scene. One person was apprehended by company security personnel and handed to the police.

The two other suspects are at large.

“The coach had been taken to Koedoespoort for repairs after being involved in a derailment last November. Transnet has almost completed the investigation into the cause of the November derailment, and today’s incident will not impact the investigations,” she said.

Shezi said further details of both incidents would be communicated in due course.